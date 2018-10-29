Skip to Main Content
MLA Cliff Graydon removed from Manitoba Hydro board

MLA Cliff Graydon removed from Manitoba Hydro board

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon has been removed from the board of Manitoba Hydro following his expulsion from the PC caucus. The dismissal comes after Graydon made an inappropriate remark to a female staffer at the Manitoba Legislature.

Dismissal follows Emerson MLA's dismissal from caucus for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Sean Kavanagh · CBC News ·
Cliff Graydon's removal from Manitoba Hydro's board completes the Progressive Conservative government's severing of connections to the Emerson MLA. (CBC)

The Progressive Conservative government has cut its final ties with Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon.

The veteran politician has been dismissed as a board member of Manitoba Hydro. An order-in-council will be made public on Tuesday, making the removal official.

The move follows a decision last week by the Tory caucus to expel Graydon, forcing him to sit as an independent.

Graydon was subject to scrutiny after he was accused of offering his lap to a female staff person who couldn't find a seat at a crowded meeting at the legislature.

Several days after the allegation was reported in the media, Graydon released a statement saying he had apologized to the woman, was taking medical leave and would not run for re-election in the Emerson electoral division in 2020.

Graydon's dismissal as a member of the board of Hydro means there's been a complete turnover of that group since the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2016.

Nine of the 10 members of the board appointed by Premier Brian Pallister resigned in March 2018.

The beleaguered Crown corporation is deeply in debt and has struggled with cost overruns on major projects.

A spokesperson for the PC government told CBC News a replacement for Graydon will be named in the near future. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us