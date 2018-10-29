MLA Cliff Graydon removed from Manitoba Hydro board

The Progressive Conservative government has cut its final ties with Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon.

The veteran politician has been dismissed as a board member of Manitoba Hydro. An order-in-council will be made public on Tuesday, making the removal official.

The move follows a decision last week by the Tory caucus to expel Graydon, forcing him to sit as an independent.

Graydon was subject to scrutiny after he was accused of offering his lap to a female staff person who couldn't find a seat at a crowded meeting at the legislature.

Several days after the allegation was reported in the media, Graydon released a statement saying he had apologized to the woman, was taking medical leave and would not run for re-election in the Emerson electoral division in 2020.

Graydon's dismissal as a member of the board of Hydro means there's been a complete turnover of that group since the Progressive Conservatives took office in 2016.

Nine of the 10 members of the board appointed by Premier Brian Pallister resigned in March 2018.

The beleaguered Crown corporation is deeply in debt and has struggled with cost overruns on major projects.

A spokesperson for the PC government told CBC News a replacement for Graydon will be named in the near future.