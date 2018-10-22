Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon expelled from PC caucus following harassment allegations

Cliff Graydon has been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus after he reportedly made an inappropriate comment to a woman who works for the party.

The veteran Emerson MLA's former colleagues met earlier today to determine his fate in the party.

"While we do not take this decision lightly, it has become apparent that previous attempts with Mr. Graydon to address a pattern of inappropriate behaviour have not succeeded," said caucus chair Wayne Ewasko in a prepared statement.

"We have acted fairly, swiftly and respectfully in dealing with this difficult matter while ensuring all policies and procedures were followed and that the privacy and confidentiality of all parties involved were respected."

Graydon's future has been in question after he reportedly asked a female legislative staff member to sit on his lap during a luncheon earlier this month since there was a shortage of chairs. Later, a second former legislative staffer came forward to CBC with similar allegations.

Following CBC's initial report on Oct. 12, the party said an MLA's "inappropriate comment" was dealt with immediately, but refused to name Graydon, or say what it meant for his position on the Manitoba Hydro board or what disciplinary action was taken.

Graydon initially said the incident was dealt with to the satisfaction of all parties, but days later announced he would go on medical leave and take sensitivity training. He said he would not seek re-election in 2020.

Action took too long: accuser

The junior staffer who came forward with another harassment accusation against Graydon from 2013 said she's disappointed the MLA hadn't faced consequences earlier.

"There were numerous opportunities over the years where this situation could have been corrected, but too many people in positions of power chose to look the other way," she said in a statement.

"All those years, I felt like my experience didn't matter," she said. "That being said, I am pleased to see the PC caucus react quickly to the most recent news of sexual harassment involving MLA Cliff Graydon. In the end, the right thing was done."

The staffer — whom CBC has agreed not to identify — was attending an all-party dinner at the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon in 2013 when she returned to her seat and found Graydon sitting there. He told her to sit on his lap and she did, she said. The employee said she thought it was a joke, but she felt compelled to sit down.

Graydon has served as MLA for Emerson since 2007. A longtime farmer, he's been a champion for seniors while serving in the legislature, the Progressive Conservative's party website says.

With files from Kristin Annable, Sean Kavanagh