MLA accused of harassment taking medical leave, not seeking re-election
MLA Cliff Graydon says he is taking a medical leave of absence and is not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election in 2020.

Cliff Graydon sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon

CBC News ·

Graydon was recently accused of harassment, and reportedly asked a female legislative staff member to sit on his lap during a recent meeting where there were no chairs available, according to a government source familiar with the situation.

More to come.

