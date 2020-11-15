Actions of Steinbach protestors 'absolutely unacceptable,' says Manitoba justice minister

Manitoba's justice minister is calling the actions of those at a rally against pandemic restrictions on Saturday "incredibly unfortunate, dangerous and wrong."

In a news release on Sunday, Cliff Cullen scolded the more than 100 people who gathered in the southeast Manitoba city of Steinbach in protest of increased COVID-19 restrictions.

Provincial environment and health officers gave out tickets to some of the people participating in the rally, which broke the public health order limiting gathering sizes in the province to five people.

Cullen condemned protestors who were seen shouting profanities at the officers.

"The language and vitriol experienced by our enforcement personnel at yesterday's event is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

"Manitobans have been warned and, if they choose to participate in events that openly disregard public health orders, they can expect that enforcement action will be taken."

Cullen said the message from the province and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin has been clear, and those flouting public health rules as COVID-19 cases continue a concerning rise in Manitoba will face consequences.

"[W]e need every Manitoban to follow the direction of public health officials so we can get our COVID numbers under control," Cullen said.

"The willingness of some to disregard openly our public health officials is unacceptable. My message to those individuals is clear: if you are going to break COVID restrictions, you will be ticketed."

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says people breaking the province's pandemic response measures will be ticketed. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

It is not yet known how many fines were handed out in connection with the protest on Saturday. A spokesperson for the province told CBC News the government would provide more information in the coming week.

On Sunday, Manitoba announced a record 494 new cases of COVID-19 — a day after the province reported its highest single-day increase in deaths linked to the illness, with 15 additional fatalities.