Deputy premier Cliff Cullen won't seek another term in Manitoba legislature

Manitoba Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen has added his name to the list of Progressive Conservative MLAs to announce a departure from politics.

The 18-year MLA told Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson today he won't seek another term representing the southwestern constituency of Spruce Woods.

"I didn't take this decision lightly, but I turned 60 this year, my wife is retired from teaching, and we recently welcomed two beautiful grandchildren into this world," Cullen wrote in a letter made public by his office.

"After nearly two decades in politics as an MLA and minister it's time for me to be Cliff."

Cullen was initially elected in 2004 as the MLA for Turtle Mountain. He served as the MLA for Spruce Woods since 2011.

He has held five cabinet posts since the PCs formed a government in 2016: growth, crown services, justice, education and economic development.

Stefanson said in a statement she regrets Cullen's decision, but accepts it.

Almost one-fifth of the PC caucus that entered 2022 has bowed out of the next provincial election, as Cullen is the seventh PC MLA this year to announce a departure from provincial politics.

Former Kirkfield Park MLA Scott Fielding resigned in March, while Eileen Clarke (Agassiz), Ralph Eichler (Lakeside) Blaine Pedersen (Midland), Dennis Smook (La Verendrye) and Ian Wishart (Portage la Prairie) have stated they will not seek another term in the Manitoba Legislature.

The general election is slated for the fall of 2023.

Cullen promised to help out with that effort, even though he is not running.

"Over the next year, I will do everything in my power to ensure Manitobans re-elect a Progressive Conservative majority government under your strong leadership," he told the premier.