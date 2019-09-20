Long-awaited Manitoba K-12 education system review to be released Monday

Manitoba's extensive review of its education system, from kindergarten-to-Grade 12, is finally set to be released next week.

The review, expected to force the amalgamation of school boards, happened in 2019 and was originally expected to be released in March 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced Friday that the review, and the government's response to it, will be made public on Monday afternoon.

"Manitoba's current education system is not working for students. Manitoba is one of the highest-spending provinces on education and getting among the lowest student achievement results in the country," Cullen said.

"The province's K-to-12 commission was tasked with the goal of transforming Manitoba's education system into a modern, responsive and ambitious educational system."

Premier Brian Pallister has said many times that he believes the current education system is "very top-heavy" and in need of reforms.

On Friday, Cullen said school administration costs in Manitoba are 48 per cent higher than in Ontario, although he did not explain how that was calculated.

"Clearly, we would like to take some of the money we're spending on the administrative side and get that to the front line, where we think the students need it best," he said.

Cullen was asked straight out whether there would be a reduction in the number of school divisions in the province.

"I'm not going to comment on that. I'll wait for Monday and we'll show you what we think is going to be a good rollout for education in Manitoba," he said.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the government should have released the report Friday to give school administrators, educators and families time to digest it over the weekend.

"It's another troubling sign of the Pallister government, that they seem almost giddy to conceal their agenda from the people it will affect," he said.

"Don't they deserve to know?"

Kinew also challenged Cullen's claims about the cost of education in Manitoba. The NDP leader said it is "severely underfunded" and doesn't even keep up with the rate of inflation.

"They can try and spin it all they want," he said. "We now have divisions that have growing enrolment — more students than ever before — who are cutting teachers. We're past the point where they're cutting programs some folks might've thought of as non-essential."

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont also attacked the government's lack of spending in schools, noting they are "facing massive shortfalls and cuts" due to added emergency COVID expenditures.

"And the PCs still haven't even spent last year's 'safe' back-to-school budget," he said.

"There is every indication that this review will just be more right-wing social engineering by the PCs, following a U.S. model which has nothing to do with education and everything to do with private profits and crushing unions."

The review, according to Cullen, involved consultations with students, parents, educators, school boards, academics, Indigenous organizations, the French-speaking community, municipal councils, professional organizations, the business community and members of the public.

There's not a single student, not a single parent or a single educator in Manitoba who doesn't recognize that the pandemic completely changed K-12 education. And yet the PCs are still intent on dragging out this dusty old review that they wrote before COVID-19 was even on our radar. - Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew

The recommendations from the government will reflect both the K-12 report and recent experiences due to the pandemic, he said.

"Quite frankly, we learned a lot from COVID over the last year," he said, in particular that the system is "quite resilient and able to adapt to change."

Cullen lauded students and their families for being able to pivot through the upheaval, and praised school staff for being innovative in coming up with ways to ensure students had ample opportunities to learn.

That said, Cullen noted there are 37 school divisions in the province "out doing their own thing, and it was difficult to manage that from a government perspective."

He was also asked if any of the report's recommendations will be out of date, given it was done before the pandemic.

"I'll let you look at the report on Monday. You can make your own assessment on that," Cullen said. "I think what we've done is balanced the report with what we've learned."

Kinew laughed about Cullen's assertion that the report will be anything but obsolete.

"There's not a single student, not a single parent or a single educator in Manitoba who doesn't recognize that the pandemic completely changed K-12 education," he said.

"And yet the PCs are still intent on dragging out this dusty old review that they wrote before COVID-19 was even on our radar."

Lamont echoed those sentiments, saying "the PCs can talk about consultation all they want, but unless they are willing to use lessons learned in the pandemic to figure out what to do in K-12 education, this review will be even more worthless than we feared."

During his news conference, Cullen sidestepped a number of questions, telling reporters more information would be coming.

For instance, asked about the province's plans for the Franco-Manitoban School Division, Cullen called French education "very valuable" and said Monday's report will provide details on the government's vision for it.

Similarly, asked when students and staff can expect to see changes implemented, he said, "I think it'll be a little more clear for you on Monday on that."

Finally, asked about his thoughts on elected school boards — where people can attend meetings and have their say — or if the province might pursue other alternatives, Cullen repeated the same answer, then added, "I guess I'll just leave it at that."