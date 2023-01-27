Manitoba RCMP contact international police over Steinbach, Kleefeld school threats from U.S. number

Mounties in Manitoba say they are in contact with police in the U.S. and an international policing organization after several threatening calls from a U.S. number were made to schools in Steinbach and Kleefeld this month.

RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre says the most recent threat was made around 3:25 p.m. Thursday against Clearspring Middle School in Steinbach and Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

A voice message from an unknown caller left on Wednesday at Clearspring also threatened Kleefeld School, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in the community of Kleefeld, about 20 kilometres west of Steinbach.

Those threats prompted all schools in Steinbach, about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, and Kleefeld School to close to students and staff on Friday, superintendent Shelley Amos said in a statement posted on the Hanover School Division's website Thursday.

That affects 4,700 students at seven schools, the school division says.

Steinbach Regional Secondary School was the subject of a threat on Thursday, police say. Clearspring Middle School, also in Steinbach, Man., was also mentioned in the Thursday threat, and in one made the day before. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Last Friday, Clearspring school closed after getting its second gun threat in as many days — both linked to a number south of the border.

All of the threats have been very similar, Manaigre said.

"Same thing: near the end of school day, they left a message saying there's going to be a bomb or someone coming to the school with a firearm.… We're dealing with our U.S partners. We've been in contact with U.S. Homeland Security as well as Interpol now," he said in an interview on Friday.

"People are fearful something might happen. We see this stuff happening all over the news all the time, and that's a parent's worst nightmare, that you may see something like that closer to home. So I can understand it's hard for families and students, staff."

Lara Wieler (right) sits on the couch with her three children. The two eldest are learning at home on Friday because their schools were closed as a precaution after threats were made against neighbouring schools. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

Lara Wieler has two children under the age of 10 affected by the closures on Friday.

She's grateful they're learning at home in case there is some merit to the threats.

"I'm at the point where I'd rather my kids be at home safe," she told CBC. "Yes, it's a high percentage [chance] that it's a hoax, it's not real, but if it is real or there's something to it, at least they're thinking of the safety and trying to get ahead of it."

Fellow parent Chris Goertzen explained what's happening to his children, who are affected by the closures.

"My children understand the difference between an imminent threat and a potential threat, and so we have those discussions," he said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"Other students probably are not feeling that way, and certainly I've heard from other parents that their children are worried. And so we need to get this resolved."

Steinbach's Chris Goertzen has kids who are affected by the school closures on Friday. He says he's discussed the difference between potential threats and imminent threats with his kids. (Trevor Lyons/Radio-Canada)

While they've determined the calls are from a U.S. number, investigators haven't yet been able to find the location of the person making the calls because the number is auto-generated on the internet, he said.

RCMP investigated the threats made last week and determined they weren't credible. Mounties and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tracked the number involved to a property in Menasha, Wis., but local police don't believe the homeowners at that location were actually involved.

The caller used an internet call service to conceal their location, but even so, investigators believe the call originated in the U.S.

Manaigre said RCMP are in contact with the Hanover School Division to make sure leadership makes informed decisions in light of the most recent threats.

Investigators will work over the weekend to determine the credibility of the threat as the school division works to determine whether school will be back in person on Monday, he said.

CBC News has requested more information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Interpol, but hasn't immediately received a response.

A person who makes threatening calls could be charged with uttering threats, mischief and public mischief if false threats prompt a police investigation, Manaigre said.

Police in the U.S. could also pursue charges if it's determined the caller is based there.