Steinbach, Kleefeld schools closed after another threat from unknown caller

Two schools in southeastern Manitoba are closed for the day as a precaution after a threat against one of them came from a phone number in the United States — much like a situation that unfolded at one of the schools last week.

Clearspring Middle School in Steinbach, Man., about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, and Kleefeld School, which is just west of the city of Steinbach, will be closed to students and staff on Thursday, superintendent Shelley Amos said in a statement on the Hanover School Division's website posted Wednesday.

Clearspring Middle School received a voice message on Wednesday from an unknown caller who issued a direct threat to Kleefeld School, the statement said.

Staff immediately contacted RCMP, who determined the call was associated with a U.S. number — which was also the case when Clearspring shut down due to a threat last week.

"There are indications that this is not a legitimate threat, but this has not yet been confirmed. An active investigation by the RCMP is underway," the school division's statement said.

While the schools are closed, both will transition to remote learning for the day and follow the division's existing cold weather protocol, which is outlined in the school division's statement. But due to the short notice, there's a chance not all teachers will be able to offer remote learning.

On Friday, Clearspring Middle School shut down after getting its second gun threat in as many days — both linked to a number south of the border.

RCMP investigated and determined the threat last week wasn't credible. Mounties and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security tracked the calls to a property in Menasha, Wis.

The Menasha Police Department looked into it and ruled out involvement from the homeowners with the phone number.

"The caller would have used a false number when making the call over the internet, so the focus of the investigation will fall on identifying the IP address associated to this call," RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said in a statement at the time.

Despite the caller using an internet call service to conceal the call's origins, authorities said they believed the call originated in the U.S.