Social enterprise hiring at-risk Winnipeggers for cleaning work gets 150K from province

Stephen Mason has spent the last six months picking up garbage, disposing of needles and clearing snow in downtown Winnipeg.

He's one of six men who are a part of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership's Clean Slate program for at-risk community members, but he hopes they aren't the last to take part.

"I came a long way. I come from the street life, the gang life at a young age, and I've been staying out of trouble ever since I joined the team, so I'm enjoying it," Mason said on Wednesday.

"I just hope that we get bigger and be successful in our team."

The Manitoba government announced at a news conference on Wednesday it's spending $150,000 to support the employment program which helps people who face barriers when looking for jobs find gainful work and help make the downtown core more liveable.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the province is funding the Downton Community Safety Partnership's Clean Slate program at a news conference on Wednesday. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

"It's something we want to see more of — engaging individuals who have previously been involved in criminal activity, people who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law ... and engaging them back into the community to help clean that community up and help give that community hope," Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said at the news conference.

The Clean Slate program, a social enterprise based out of the shelter N'Dinawemak, was launched in July and markets cleaning and maintenance services to the surrounding businesses and homes in the areas around the Disraeli Freeway, Higgins Avenue and Main Street.

Supervisor Nicholas Candale says half of the six-man team spends the first few hours hours of the day fulfilling the program's laundry contracts, while the other half is out doing cleanup, snow removal and maintenance on the streets. They later switch in the afternoon.

"I've never quite seen a program like it, and to see the successes we've already accomplished, it's amazing," Candale said.

The program has already made a big difference, according to Elizabeth Pilcher, the senior operations director of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

To date, the team has picked up over 53,000 litres of trash, removed 166 square metres of graffiti and disposed of over 700 used needles, she said.

Pilcher says the Clean Slate program is designed to run for 12 months, at which point the participants will hopefully move into other work opportunities.

There's already been some personal successes for team members, she added.

"They've expanded into getting part-time jobs, high school credits and just a lot of internal first steps that some of us take for granted."