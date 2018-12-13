Man charged in double homicide was principal of Sagkeeng high school: chief

The chief of Sagkeeng First Nation has confirmed the high school's former principal is the same person charged by RCMP in a double homicide from 2017.

Claude Francis Guimond was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, in connection with the Feburary 2017 deaths of two men at a home in the village of St-Georges, Man.

Guimond was previously principal of nearby Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School in Sagkeeng First Nation, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

"He is no longer in the school right now at this time," Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson said Thursday. "We have a totally different principal that is there right now."

Henderson said Guimond went on leave more than a year ago because a family member was ill.

However, notes written to students on Facebook indicate Guimond was principal in December 2017. He is still listed as the principal on the Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School website and Facebook page.

Targeted shooting

A note from the school in February 2018 identifies the vice-principal as interim principal.

Shortly after the deaths, in March 2017, police said the two men were victims of a targeted shooting.

The following month, in his capacity as principal at the school, Guimond led a group of students on a trip to France to visit the Vimy Memorial.

Also in April 2017, he spoke to CBC about the death of Serena McKay, a student at the school who was killed in the community.

When the charges were announced late Wednesday night, police said Guimond was living in nearby Fort Alexander, about 13 kilometres away from St-Georges. Police said he remains in custody.

Guimond isn't the first person to be charged in connection with the killings. On March 2, 2017, RCMP charged another man from Sagkeeng First Nation with two counts of second-degree murder. The charges were stayed one day later.