Charter cases could lead to rise in class-action-style lawsuits, professor says

A University of Toronto law professor who was recently part of an expert panel on Indigenous policing says class-action-style lawsuits could become more popular in Canada.

Kent Roach said courts are now seeing legal action that involves many people, not just one named plaintiff, in cases where people are are trying to prove their charter rights have been violated.

Read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.