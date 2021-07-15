Manitoba's former Indigenous affairs minister appointed to powerful committee despite criticism of government

The Manitoba minister who resigned from Premier Brian Pallister's cabinet in protest earlier this month has suddenly been appointed to the provincial government's most powerful committee — and officials refuse to explain why.

A cabinet order issued July 15 appointed Eileen Clarke to the Treasury Board. That was the same day she issued a public statement outlining why she had resigned as the minister for Indigenous and northern relations days earlier.

The order revealed backbench MLAs Josh Guenter and James Teitsma would be ousted from the Treasury Board, and replaced by Clarke and Assiniboia MLA Scott Johnston.

Clarke, the MLA for Agassiz, officially stepped down from her cabinet position on July 9 — two days after comments from Pallister that suggested the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions.

She later told CBC that the premier's comments "were a factor" in her resignation from cabinet, without going into specifics.

Treasury Board is a committee made up of the finance minister, appointed cabinet ministers and backbench MLAs. It is the main financial oversight committee for the provincial government.

Neither Clarke nor the premier's director of communications would explain whether Clarke's appointment was an olive branch intended to bring her back into the fold, or if the decision was made prior to her resignation.

"The membership of cabinet committees is refreshed on a regular basis to align with various government priorities and to ensure a diversity of experience and reasonable balance of workload amongst members," Blake Robert said in a prepared statement.

Clarke declined to comment and would not say whether she was accepting the appointment.

She was previously appointed to Treasury Board in August 2017 and served for a year before she was shuffled out.

Alan Lagimodiere, the new minister for Indigenous reconciliation, has since apologized after he said those running residential schools had good intentions. (CBC)

Her replacement in the Indigenous and northern affairs portfolio, Alan Lagimodiere, added to the controversy last week when he told reporters at his very first press conference that those who ran residential schools believed "they were doing the right thing."

If Clarke joins the Treasury Board, she will be working alongside Lagimodiere, who is also a member.

Clarke's official statement issued on July 15 never mentioned Pallister by name, but said she had heard from people across the province "disappointed with the representation they feel they are not getting."

"I have spoken up on several issues but I feel my voice and other voices were not heard in cabinet," the statement released by Clarke last Thursday said.

Following her resignation, several Indigenous leaders have come out criticizing Pallister and calling on him to resign.

On Sunday, The Canadian Press reported that two Indigenous men quit their government-appointed positions on Manitoba economic development boards in protest of the comments made by Pallister and Lagimodiere.

Former deputy minister Jamie Wilson, a member of Opaskwayak Cree Nation, stepped down as board chair of the Communities Economic Development Fund.

And Darrell Brown, a Cree entrepreneur, stepped down from the board of directors of the Rural Manitoba Economic Development Corporation, which provides support to businesses and communities in southern Manitoba.