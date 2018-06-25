'I have no hate for you:' Mother forgives man who stabbed her son to death

On the day her son's killer was sentenced, Patra Ignace asked the man who stabbed her son to death to look her directly in her eyes as she forgave him.

"I have no hate for you," she said Monday, moments after Tyron Custer Harper was sentenced to seven years in jail for the 2016 death of Clarence Ignace, 25.

"I just want to tell this young man over here that I forgive him with all my heart. I want him to look at me in my eyes, as the mother of Clarence Ignace, I want to tell you that I forgive you," she told Harper.

She credits her faith in Jesus Christ with giving her the strength to harbour no animosity.

"Nice to meet you," Patra Ignace told Harper in closing.

"I have to get it off my chest," she said to the judge afterwards. "I want to let Clarence go."

Patra's son was stabbed with a knife at a home on Kennedy Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, on Dec. 20, 2016, at about 11 p.m. The altercation in Winnipeg's Central Park neighbourhood was described by police as a "domestic-fuelled" dispute.

The victim was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries the next day.

The Crown and defence agreed to a seven-year custodial sentence for Harper, though their accounts of how the homicide transpired have differed.

The accused, 23 years old and living in Winnipeg at the time of the offence, had been charged with second-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty Monday to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Tyron Harper pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Clarence Ignace. He was initially charged with 2nd-degree murder. (Winnipeg Police Service)

The Crown alleges that Harper showed up uninvited to an apartment and immediately threatened the occupants with a knife.

He pulled the blade at one man's throat and pushed the knife at another person's back, the Crown said.

Harper is said to have accused the victim of sleeping with his "baby mama" and stabbing him in the upper chest.

The Crown acknowledged Monday their case had serious holes. The four witnesses were not helpful when they were sought during the preliminary inquiry.

"All the witnesses who were in the suite at the time of the incident became uncooperative or did not attend and this presented serious issues," said Crown attorney Cathy Bator.

Drugs involved in dispute: defence

In the defence's account, they stated Harper was invited to the suite by his ex-girlfriend to sell crystal meth.

Defence attorney Tom Rees said the victim tried to rob the accused of his drugs and a struggle ensued with the knife, resulting in Ignace's death.

"He does admit to excessive use of force," Rees said of his client.

He said Harper is remorseful for his actions.

"It's something that he thinks about at night, that someone else is dead because of the situation and the actions that he's taken."

His mother will withhold visitation with Harper's daughter until he turns his life around, Rees said, which is a motivating factor.