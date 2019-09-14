Charges laid after woman hit by vehicle and killed outside of Health Sciences Centre

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street outside of the Health Sciences Centre last year.

Clara Peterson was struck by a vehicle on William Avenue around 4 p.m. on September 10, Winnipeg police said.

The traffic division investigated and determined that Peterson was crossing at a pedestrian corridor with the cautionary lights on when she was struck by a vehicle going westbound.

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, remained on the scene.

On Friday he was charged with driving carelessly causing death and disobeying a traffic control device causing death.

Peterson's sister, Cheryl Hunter-Moore said in an interview last year that she remembers her sister as a kind, generous person who had a "beautiful, huge heart for everybody."

On the day she was killed, she had gone to HSC to visit a sick relative.

"Every time she heard there was someone in the hospital who was from back home [Nelson House], she always made a point to go visit them. That's something she enjoyed doing," Moore said.

"She loved people and sometimes she was there all day and all evening, sometimes being with people who were very sick, and she would stay there until they took their last breath."