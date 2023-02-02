Indigenous healing village in Point Douglas moves closer to reality after committee vote

A plan to build a healing centre for Indigenous women in Winnipeg's Point Douglas area may go ahead after a city committee voted to begin the process of transferring ownership of a piece of land.

Clan Mothers Earth Enterprises Inc. wants to build what it calls a healing village on the empty lot at 48 Maple St., beside the house which serves as its main headquarters.

The City of Winnipeg owns the land, which is currently leased to the Winnipeg Firefighters Museum.

On Thursday, the city's property and development committee voted unanimously to give one year's notice to the museum that its lease on that land would be terminated, and to begin negotiations on a new lease agreement for its existing museum building at 56 Maple St.

The committee also voted to negotiate an agreement with the Clan Mothers to purchase the empty lot for $1.

Members of the Clan Mothers who spoke at the meeting, along with Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos, raised concerns over a section of the report, which stated that any sale would be subject to a time limit.

If the group didn't finish its plans on time, the property would revert back to the city.

"I think that is a very colonialistic way of thinking," Santos told the committee members. "We're here to give the land back to our elders and our Indigenous relatives."

Val Monk of the Clan Mothers told the committee it was "devastating" to hear that the city regarded the transaction as tentative.

"It implies that there is mistrust, and doubt, in what we thought would be a strong agreement," Monk said.

Santos presented a draft motion to the committee that would have stripped the time limit — known as a reversionary clause — from the report.

Administration officials say city policy requires that clause be included, to allow for a sale to a non-profit entity for below-market rates, unless council votes to waive it.

An amended motion, moved by St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard, recommended that council do exactly that. That motion passed unanimously.

The Clan Mothers want to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.

They plan to hold ceremonies and sweat lodges, and hope a housing project will help better connect those they help to these services.

Council will consider the matter at its next meeting on May 30.