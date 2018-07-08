Community helper Clacio is Winnipeg's 8th mayoral candidate

An eighth candidate is running for mayor in Winnipeg.

Christopher Clacio, who describes himself as a North End community helper, registered to run for mayor on Friday.

Clacio joins incumbent mayoral candidate Brian Bowman, police officer Tim Diack, entrepreneur Umar Hayat, business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, Desmond Thomas, former Morden mayor Doug Wilson and former Winnipeg Transit driver Don Woodstock.

Mayoral candidates have until Sept. 18 to register their campaigns and submit nomination papers in order to appear on the Oct. 24 ballot.

In addition to the eight mayoral candidates, 27 people have registered to run for 15 council seats, so far.

Recent additions to the ranks of council hopefuls include former councillor Garth Steek, who is trying to reclaim the River Heights-Fort Garry seat he abandoned in 2004 when he ran for mayor in a byelection won by Sam Katz.

So far, Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry is the busiest council race. Six candidates are vying to replace Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, who plans to leave city hall this fall after five terms and 20 years.

North Kildonan and Charleswood-Tuxedo are the only wards with no candidates, as of yet.