Sister grieves loss of 'kind, humble' brother who died amid struggles with addiction, homelessness

Cyril Joseph Mowat is being remembered for his caring way with family and friends — and the things that stood in the way of him getting addictions help — two months on since his Winnipeg death prompted calls for help identifying the 33-year-old.

"My brother was loved, he was cared for, he had family and friends that loved him," his sister Sarah Mowat said Monday, referring to her brother as CJ. "He was a good guy. He was never involved in any criminal activity. He was just lost."

Early last month, police issued a call for help identifying CJ after he was found in medical distress outside a Main Street restaurant on Aug 5. and later died in hospital.

Manitoba's First Nations Family Advocate boosted that call in mid-September, one day after a second call from police for help. Police notified the public Sept. 16 they had confirmed CJ's identity.

No cause of death has been released. Sarah said the office of the chief medical examiner said not to expect autopsy or toxicology results for five months due to a backlog.

Sarah is, however, confident that her brother's death was linked to addiction.

She said CJ was laid off in the spring of 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, when he was working at municipal drop-ins and wading pools through the city's recreational services department.

He and his girlfriend struggled to pay rent and were evicted from two different spaces, said Sarah. They eventually ended up without a home and couch surfing, occasionally staying with family or friends, over the past year, she said.

Through those hard times, Sarah said her brother confided in her that he was using pills and opioids — specifically "down," which often includes the highly potent fentanyl and can be life-threatening.

Barriers to help

CJ mentioned "multiple times" he wanted help, Sarah says, but he faced barriers. With no fixed address, no cellphone and because he had lost his ID, he struggled to get on employment income assistance, said Sarah.

He missed a couple phone appointments to get on EIA, including one his sister says she helped set up, and wasn't able to get another one for weeks. Without being registered for EIA, he wasn't able to get into treatment, she said.

"It's unfortunate, you know, there's people out there who want help and ... they're faced with all these barriers and these hoops to go through," she said. "They get turned away, or they're feeling hopeless and helpless.

"I just wish there was a more humane approach to help people out there instead of just ... all the paperwork and the logistics of that."

Ian Rabb, managing director of Kelburn Recovery Centre and chair of board of Two Ten Inc Recovery, said the barriers CJ faced are common, as are long wait times for treatment.

He said there are programs, including provincially-funded ones, that require participants be on EIA to qualify for a recovery bed.

"Very often, even in my charity, people coming out of treatment who don't have ID have difficulty getting the necessary forms and stuff filled out for EIA for instance, or whatever the next steps are for them to find housing," he said.

Ian Rabb is managing director of Kelburn Recovery Centre and chair of board of Two Ten Inc. Recovery. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Advocates have called on government to address a toxic drug supply and overdose crisis that has worsened through the pandemic. The number of overdose-related Manitoba deaths doubled between 2019 and 2021 to a record high of 407.

"Since the beginning of COVID, I have buried 98 people, of who I have worked with them or their families, due to overdose — a number that's usually 10 to 14 a year has gone up to like 30 a year for me," said Rabb.

Local law enforcement professionals, including Winnipeg's police chief, have called for the decriminalization of illicit drugs for personal use — something Manitoba's government recently said it won't pursue permission for from Ottawa, despite the federal government's willingness to do so in Vancouver.

Experts and family of those who have died of overdoses have also called for the creation of safe consumption sites, and suggested the overdose epidemic across Canada underscores the need to reframe the issue as a public health emergency.

Sarah said those approaches would be safer and work better for people like her brother, "rather than ... stigmatizing."

CJ Mowat, left, his mother Laureen Mowat, second from left, younger brother John Mowat, second from left, and sister Sarah Mowat, right, in a family photo taken last year. (Submitted by Sarah Mowat)

"We can't just go get them off the drug, so if there's a safe way for them to do it, then for sure there should be more of that," she said. "There should also be more help or leeway with people who do want to get that help and don't have the means by IDs or addresses."

Though CJ's family is still grieving, Sarah is also reflecting on what made her skateboarding, guitar-playing and loving brother who he was.

"He [was] a very kind, humble man," she said. "He always hugged us and said he loved us no matter what he was going through."