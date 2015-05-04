City worker arrested after scrap metal worth $8,500 found at St. Adolphe residence

A City of Winnipeg worker has been arrested and will be charged with theft after police found $8,500 worth of city-owned scrap metal at a St. Adolphe home.

Winnipeg police started investigating the theft of city property on April 12, Const Rob Carver said Tuesday.

Police searched a St. Adolphe home on April 19 and found the $8,500 worth of city property, Carver said, describing the property as a decommissioned fire hydrant, copper wire and propane tanks.

"It looks like the individual was taking things that could then be sold as scrap metal, and in this particular climate that's actually worth a fair amount of money," he said.

A city water and waste employee, 32, was arrested and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date, Carver said. The accused will be charged with one count of theft over $5,000, Carver said.

Police went public with the pending charge due to recent attention paid to city employees, he added.

The city was first made aware of the allegation through its fraud-and-waste hotline, communications director Felicia Wiltshire said in a statement.

"At this time, the employee in question has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation," Wiltshire said.

Carver reminded the public the city's fraud-and-waste hotline can be used to report suspected theft, fraud or other inappropriate behaviour.

Reports can be made online or by calling 1-866-840-5837.