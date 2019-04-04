City official responsible for innovation and technology resigns

A senior city official handed the task of making Winnipeg more efficient through the use of new systems and technology has resigned over what the city describes as a personal health matter.

In 2017, Michael Legary was named the city's first chief innovation officer, a new city position equal to that of the chief financial officer and four other senior managers who report directly to the chief administrative officer.

At the time, he was best known as the founder of security company Seccuris, which he sold in 2015 for an undisclosed sum to a company now owned by Hitachi.

Later in 2017, Legary disclosed he was also working on economic strategy for the provincial government's priorities and planning secretariat, with the province covering half his salary. His files included cannabis legalization and Winnipeg's failed bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters.

On Thursday, outgoing Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil informed senior city staff and all members of council that Legary has been on leave from the city for "the past couple of months" and will leave his position on April 22 for health reasons.

"Over the past two years, Mike has worked hard to put together a strong team and to shape this new department," said McNeil, referring to the innovation portfolio.

"The department has made significant progress in putting together a strategy to better leverage innovation opportunities and to provide improved service delivery for our residents, businesses and visitors."

Legary did not respond immediately to email and phone requests for comment.

Legary, second from left, represented the provincial government at a cannabis industry panel on March 27. (Joanne Levasseur/CBC)

On March 27, he represented the province at a cannabis industry panel called The Business of Bud and called for more licensed cannabis producers and production.

"Breaking the black market is a key aspect of legalization," Legary said eight days before his departure from the city was made public.

"You have to have a legal supply available to do that. And if we do not have legal supply, people will go to the previous channels they were using."