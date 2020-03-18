Nearly 700 City of Winnipeg workers receive layoff notices

Hundreds of city workers have been sent a letter telling them they have been laid off.

The city said Wednesday that 674 non-permanent staff have been told the temporary layoff begins on April 25. The cutbacks come after the city closed all of its recreation centres, pools, arenas, and libraries because of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The letters went out just a day after Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters "the prospect of layoffs … has obviously grown and we will have more to say about that, sooner than later."

CBC News was provided a copy of a letter sent to some staff. It says the layoffs are not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the workers, but the growing pressure from the health emergency.

"As a result of insufficient available work, many of you have been home since March 16," the letter read.

"While every effort has been made to maintain your employment for as long as financially and operationally feasible, the City has now reached a point where temporary lay offs are necessary."

A release from the City of Winnipeg says "while we want to support our employees, we also need to ensure we are being responsible with taxpayers' money. We cannot continue to pay employees' salaries while facilities remain closed and community programs are not available."

The news release from the city says staff who are temporarily laid off will have access to mental health supports, and for those who qualify for unemployment insurance benefits, the city has registered a supplementary unemployment benefit plan with the government of Canada.

The benefit plan will provide a top-up to 75 per cent of their regular gross weekly salary, for a period of four weeks, while workers are on temporary layoff.