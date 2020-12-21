Winnipeg snow route parking ban hours extended in anticipation of winter storm

The City of Winnipeg is expanding its snow route parking as of midnight Tuesday, in response to a recent snowfall and in anticipation of even more to come overnight.

"Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing and ice control to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city," the city said in a news release.

"It's important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight in order to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing and ice control of these critical routes."

Winnipeg was hit with 12-15 centimetres of snow Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning, according to an Environment Canada meteorologist.

But Winnipeg — along with most of southern Manitoba — is now under a winter storm watch.

Environment Canada is forecasting 15-25 cm of snow and blowing snow along with winds gusting from 60-70 km/h on Tuesday and Tuesday night in southern Manitoba. The snow and wind should ease up by Wednesday morning, the weather agency says.

In order to fully clear streets for motorists, the City of Winnipeg is extending its snow route parking ban by two hours. Winnipeggers cannot park on the street between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

Vehicles parked on the street will be issued a ticket for $100 — $75 if paid early — and may be towed.

Residents will be notified once the extended parking ban is lifted. When that happens, the regular snow route parking ban from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be back in effect.

Residents are encouraged to check their streets for snow route signs. If residents are unsure whether a street is a snow route, they can visit the City of Winnipeg website, use the city's snow route map, download the Know Your Zone app or contact 311, the release said.

The city is urging motorists to drive to conditions and use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment working.