City councillor defends decision to go on Caribbean cruise during COVID-19 crisis

Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers says if he'd known even two weeks ago what the state of the world would be — he'd probably have stayed home.

Chambers was set to return to Winnipeg Tuesday evening after a cruise that began in Panama on March 6, with scheduled stops in Jamaica, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Grand Cayman. He says he and his wife will self-isolate once they're back home.

The cruise, Chambers told CBC News, was booked well over four months ago as a family celebration for his sister's 40th anniversary.

"Hindsight is 20/20. Knowing how severe the illness is, or the circumstances, I likely wouldn't have gone," Chambers said.

Eleven members of his family went on the cruise, including his elderly parents.

Chambers says they only got off the ship in Cartagena, Colombia, and Limon, Costa Rica, and there were no COVID-19 cases in those two locations.

Since boarding the cruise, Chambers admitted, "Yes, the walls have come crashing down."

He says he checked with the cruise line just before the family was scheduled to leave on March 6 and received emails saying there was nothing to worry about regarding COVID-19.

"At that point the only one [cruise ship with cases of the coronavirus on board] that we were aware of, was in Japan," Chambers said.

The councillor for the St Norbert-Seine River ward admits he "was concerned it [the cruise] was right in the middle of budget," but says he did seek input from council colleagues and the mayor's office.

"I asked, 'Should I go?'" Chambers told CBC News. "I worked with the mayor's office and policy staff to make sure I would be at the budget meetings I needed to be at."

Several members of city council declined to respond to questions about Chambers' absence during budget deliberations or his decision to go on the cruise as the concerns about COVID-19 were beginning to rise.

"I'm not going to speak to the personal activities of a member of council, I would defer to Coun. Chambers," Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday at a press briefing on the city's response to the emergency.

Chambers arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning and was able to call in to the city's council seminar on managing the COVID-19 crisis.

He says he will miss the city council meeting on the budget this coming Friday and another city council meeting scheduled for Saturday, while he's in isolation.