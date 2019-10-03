City of Winnipeg looking for Christmas tree to spruce up City Hall for the holidays

October is upon us. That means Winnipeggers are picking out Thanksgiving turkeys and stocking up on Halloween candy, while the City of Winnipeg starts hunting for its Christmas tree.

On Wednesday the city announced it is searching for a large spruce tree for this year's Christmas tree display at City Hall, and is asking Winnipeg homeowners to contact them if they're interested in donating a tree.

To be considered for the City Hall Christmas tree, the spruce tree must be between 12 and 15 metres tall (approximately 40-50 feet), fully symmetrical with a single trunk and no brown needles, and it must be located in the front yard of a property with direct access to the tree and not adjacent to overhead utilities.

The city's Urban Forestry Branch staff selects the tree that best meets the identified criteria.

"The city received information about a number of potential Christmas tree candidates for this year's holiday display, but none have met the criteria," the media release said.

The donor of the selected tree does not receive compensation, but crews remove the tree at no cost to the homeowner and clean up debris and remove the stump to approximately two inches below ground level.

Homeowners who would like to submit their tree for consideration are asked to contact 311.

For more information on the city's annual Christmas tree, visit the City of Winnipeg website.