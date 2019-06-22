Has the city's innovation office been innovating enough?

The city of Winnipeg is looking into what it's fledgling innovation office has done so far and to whom it's next leader should report.

Winnipeg's first chief innovation officer, Michael Legary, left in April after just two years in the new city position, which was created to use available technology to improve city services without spending more money.

According to Mayor Brian Bowman, an administrative report has been ordered to look into "what the innovation office has accomplished."

Legary's position was equal to the city's chief financial officer and four other senior managers.

Recently published financial disclosures showed Legary was paid $216,000, but municipal taxpayers only paid half the cost.

The tech entrepreneur split his work time between city hall and the province of Manitoba.

A spokesperson for the city told CBC News the provincial government reimbursed the City of Winnipeg 50% of Legary's base salary in 2018 and will seek the same return to the conclusion of his employment in 2019.

Michael Legary's tenure as Winnipeg's chief innovation officer ended in April after he left for health reasons. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Bowman was somewhat vague on what he knew of the accomplishments of Legary and the city's newest department, citing some safety measures connected to the installation of WiFi systems on Transit buses and the modernization of some systems at city departments.

Bowman did say Legary, coming from the private sector, brought a "different lens" to look at city management.

"My experience working with him was very positive while he was here. I appreciated the scrutiny upon which he placed the dollars that were being spent on behalf of taxpayers here at city hall," Bowman said.

Legary left the city's employ for health reasons but continues to work for the province as a senior project manage in the department of Finance. He did not respond to a request from CBC News for comment.

Bowman says he's keen to see the innovation office's take on economic development as well, but first those penning the report have to figure out who in the innovation office will brief politicians on its work.

"Right now it is less than clear which member of the public service reports to the Innovation Committee [of city council]," Bowman said.

The city's committee on innovation meets later this week and is waiting for reports on the use of electric golf carts and a strategy program for select projects.