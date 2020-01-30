Protesters splash Winnipeg city hall with concerns over possible cuts to aquatics

Brandishing pool noodles and sucking on popsicles, dozens of bathing-suit-clad members of the Budget for All coalition attempted to splash cold water on proposed cuts to the city's aquatics programs and facilities.

"This is a terrible idea," said musician and Budget for All member John Sampson, of possible pool closures, as city hall security gently tried to grab the noodles and beach balls away from group members on Thursday.

Late last year, city managers delivered a series of spending proposals to meet targets set by Mayor Brian Bowman's budget team.

City departments were asked to find savings in the face of funding increases that range from zero to two per cent.

Such slight increases in funding likely will not match inflation, which means cuts to facilities and services will be required to meet those targets.

Bowman has said repeatedly there will be "difficult decisions" to be made before the budget is ready for a vote of council.

"Pools are an important recreational service for the health and well-being of our city," Sampson said, vowing the group would return to city hall repeatedly if the cuts remain on the table.

Increase taxes and fees

Wendy Boyd, sporting an improvised lifeguard costume, said the city hasn't spent enough time looking at other potential revenue sources.

Musician and Budget for All member John Sampson says closing pools and cutting hours a "terrible idea." (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

Boyd also believes there is revenue to be had from parking in the suburbs.

"People pay for parking downtown, but they go to Walmart or Superstore on Bison Drive and they don't pay," Boyd said. "Why can't people pay for parking outside the centre of the city?"

Bowman welcomed the group to city hall, saying it was an example of democracy at work. He told reporters he has fond memories of Sherbrook Pool after being a lifeguard there many years ago.

"It's an incredibly important community meeting space and this new multi-year balanced budget process is the most open and transparent we've ever undertaken," Bowman said, without committing to spare Sherbrook Pool from potential cuts.

There have been substantial changes to the city's budget process as it moves to a four-year cycle. Senior staff now make spending proposals in front of committees; in the past, most of those options were presented behind closed doors.

Budget for All group vows to return to city hall to opposed cuts to libraries and other community services. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC )

"We have to make some tough choices but the benefit is the engagement you are seeing, so I appreciate the fact Winnipeggers are letting us know their views. We are absolutely listening to them," Bowman said.

A preliminary budget will be tabled on March 6, setting up some lively debate before it goes to a vote of city council later in the month.