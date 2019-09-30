City's pre-pay taxi pilot project launches

People hailing taxis throughout Winnipeg may have to pay a $10 fee as soon as they hop in, as the City of Winnipeg's mandatory pre-payment pilot project is officially in effect.

The pilot is launching in an effort to reduce fare disputes between taxi drivers and passengers, but will only be in effect between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

According to the city's website , the exact times and fee were decided upon through public consultation, and the city believes a fixed fee will reduce the risk of any issues at the start of a trip.

When passengers get in, they are required to pay $10 before the taxi drives toward the destination, regardless of trip length. At the end of the trip, passengers will pay the remaining difference, or be refunded if the final fare is less than the pre-payment.

Cash, debit and credit are accepted for the pre-payment, though refunds may be issued in cash, regardless of how the pre-payment was made.

During the pre-payment hours, drivers will decline to transport passengers if the $10 is not paid. However, passengers who present a valid taxi voucher, maintain an account with the taxi dispatcher, or begin their trip at the airport, are all exempt of the pre-payment.

The pre-payment also does not apply to limousine services or ride-shares, such as ReRyde and TappCar.

The pilot is set to run for about nine months. Whether the mandatory pre-payment will be implemented in the future will be decided upon once feedback is gathered after the pilot is over.

Driver conduct

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) sent out a media release Monday afternoon, responding to the launch of the pilot project.

"The City of Winnipeg asserts that fare disputes are a main source of conflict in Winnipeg taxis, however, the reports we have heard from First Nations citizens sound the alarm over the conduct of taxi drivers as a main source of conflict," Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the release.

"It's great that the city is looking at ways to reduce disputes when it comes to public transportation," Settee said. "However, MKO continues to assert that people who use taxis should feel safe at all times and not be subjected to any type of behaviour that is threatening, intimidating, or causes harm.

"We urge the City of Winnipeg to take their concern a step further and develop a clear system for reporting concerns about taxi drivers to increase safety for all First Nations people who use taxis."