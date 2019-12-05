Winnipeg Humane Society wants city to OK pit bulls, say 'no way' to backyard chickens

The Winnipeg Humane Society hopes city councillors will approve a shift in pet ownership bylaws from banning specific dog breeds to regulating bad owners.

"All animals have the potential to be dangerous — large and small — and many animals mimic the behaviour of their owner," said Jessica Miller, CEO of the Winnipeg Humane Society.

City staff with animal services want councillors to approve several changes to the responsible pet ownership bylaw, according to a report to the city's protection and parks committee.

The list includes scrapping a breed-specific dog ban, and focusing on regulating owners' behaviours with a new "at-risk" category. This would flag owners who have recurring behavioural issues with their animals. The city does have categories to flag dangerous and exceptionally dangerous pets, but this new category is supposed to be a preventative measure, according to the report.

Anyone who has a pet flagged as "at risk" wouldn't be allowed to let their dog go to doggy daycare or be in an off-leash area.

The report also recommends strengthening the "dangerous dog" category by making training and harness use mandatory, removing the ability to appeal that label once it's been handed down, and by giving the city the power to seize, rehome or euthanize any dog whose owner doesn't follow the rules of that category.

The change is also being celebrated by Animal Justice, a national animal advocacy group.

"Winnipeg is regulating the wrong end of the leash," said Kaitlyn Mitchell, an Ontario lawyer living in Winnipeg who works with the group.

She told the committee she hopes the city can avoid arbitrary laws, and supports the move to target owners rather than certain dog breeds.

Infectious disease concerns around urban chicken farms

Many delegates on Monday wanted councillors to fly the coop on the idea of urban chicken farms due to several outbreaks of Avian flu in Canada.

"It would be ill-advised for council to support such a proposal since the outbreak was declared just a few months ago," said Brittany Semeniuk, who focuses on animal welfare with the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The Winnipeg Humane Society is warning the city against allowing backyard chicken farms due to concerns it could allow the uncontrolled spread of avian influenza. (Sam Samson/CBC News)

The possible two-year pilot program would test out how urban chicken coops operate at 20 sites. Given the uptick in outbreaks in other provinces, and the difficulty of containing such a disease even in regulated poultry farms, Semeniuk urged councillors to reconsider.

Semeniuk also had concerns that Winnipeggers may irresponsibly discard chickens once they no longer can produce eggs. She's also concerned there's a limited amount of veterinarians who can treat chickens within or near Winnipeg.

City staff are also asking for one more year to consider changes to which exotic animals are and aren't allowed within Winnipeg, and how that bylaw could be changed.

The bylaw recommendations will move up to the city's executive policy committee on April 20. City council will make the final call April 28.