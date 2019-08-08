City amps up pressure on transit workers amid broken-down contract negotiations

The City of Winnipeg has ramped up pressure on transit workers amid increasingly tense contract negotiations between the local transit union and its employer.

In an effort to reach a settlement — and avoid a full-out strike by bus operators — the city has threatened changes will be coming to terms and conditions of employment that govern its working relationship with union members. The changes will come into effect Saturday, the city said in a press release, if the union does not ratify the city's final offer on a collective agreement.

The city and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents about 1,400 bus drivers, mechanics and other workers, have been without a contract since Jan. 12. The union has voted to reject three offers so far, with the city's latest offer on the table since Aug. 2.

As part of the changes, Winnipeg Transit operators will no longer be able to request shift trades or vacation switches for the remainder of the year, and they will be assigned day off groups and schedules when the fall schedule comes into effect on Sept. 1, according to the release.

The union responded to the city's announcement in an email statement.

"The ATU strongly condemns the latest intimidation tactic by the City of Winnipeg," it said.

"Earlier today, the city served notice that they intend to eliminate several sections of the ATU collective agreement, including the deletion of seniority for operators and maintenance workers signing up for work. The city is unilaterally changing the daily work schedules of our members, many of whom pick their schedules based on family, educational and child care obligations."

The local transit union has been in a legal strike position since May 31, but based on the city's interpretation, an overtime ban implemented by transit workers in June 2019 met the definition of a strike under the Labour Relations Act.

According to the city, this "strike" by the ATU officially terminated the previous collective agreement, but up until now the city has operated under the terms set out in the previous collective agreement.

"While we're encouraged the ATU has indicated that it plans to take our offer back to its members, we're using the tools at our disposal to reach a resolution that doesn't impact the tens of thousands of daily Transit riders who rely on the service," Michael Jack, chief corporate services officer, said in the press release. "I can't stress enough, we have presented a fair and reasonable final offer, and we urge the union to carefully consider it."

Labour relations

David Camfield, a University of Manitoba professor of labour studies, said the city is clearly trying to put pressure on the union to accept its latest offer.

"The city is playing hardball," Camfield said in a phone interview. He suggested the move could actually add to existing anger among transit workers.

"I suspect it may actually blow up in their faces. It's very aggressive what [the city is] doing by suspending terms and conditions of employment."

Camfield said the city seems to be pushing for a settlement before the fall schedule sets in — when ridership numbers rise as students go back to school. "A strike would be more disruptive and affect more people," he said.

Coming to terms

The city said it recognizes the union's desire for better working conditions and the two parties remain split on a debate over general wage increases.

ATU previously pitched a 2.75 per cent annual wage increase. In particular, the union is asking for $10 per hour increases to mechanics salaries, the city said. "This level of increase would eclipse every single annual wage increase negotiated with every single City of Winnipeg union over the last three years," the release states.

The city's latest offer proposes two per cent annual wage increases until March 31, 2023. At that rate, the highest paid bus operator will make over $59,000 a year and mechanics will make over $74,000 a year, plus benefits.

Its recent proposal modifies a union ask that would allow temporary re-hiring of retired bus drivers to cover single-day leaves of absence, abandons the city's previous request for flexible spare operators, and gives more union and bus operator input when developing bus schedules.

The city said it has adjusted its offer to benefit the union and has not asked union members to give up health or vision benefits, pension, or overtime premiums.

"The ATU 1505 has consistently pledged to work through outstanding issues with the city in order to avoid any disruption to transit riders," the union responded, adding that the employer has a choice here. "Either they can continue to undermine negotiations, or they can recognize the fundamental problems that plague Winnipeg Transit and work with the ATU to fix our broken transit system."

The city said it will reinstate full terms and conditions if the union ratifies the city's final offer by Aug. 17.