City parks slowly reopening after October snowstorm

Winnipeg parks are starting to reopen as the cleanup from the October snow storm nears completion.

King's Park near Fort Richmond officially reopened to all traffic and visitors Saturday evening, a city spokesperson said in an email.

Kildonan Park itself remains closed, but vehicle traffic accessing the restaurant is allowed through.

"While crews have made considerable progress throughout the park and hope to reopen it shortly, only the path to and area directly adjacent the park has received safety clearance at this time," the spokesperson said.

Parks that remain closed include St. Vital Park, Crescent Drive Park and Munson Park on Wellington Crescent.

Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all other parks, especially those with large trees and low branches, the city said.

As the cleanup continues, the city predicts that the snowstorm will have a significant impact on its year-end financial status.

Total costs for storm response will total an estimated $7.9 million, which would be partially accounted for in the 2020 fiscal year, according to a third quarter update of the 2019 financial status report and forecast.