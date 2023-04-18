Winnipeg Transit, fire-paramedic service see biggest jumps in city's workplace injury, illness claims

Mental health challenges and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in a significant increase in workplace injury and illness claims by City of Winnipeg staff, city and union officials say.

A new report to the city's executive policy committee found the number of claims accepted by the Workers Compensation Board jumped 27 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, from 989 to 1,254.

Claims for time lost went up even more — 33 per cent, jumping from 691 to 919.

"To be up 27 per cent year over year is not where we want it to be," City of Winnipeg chief administrative officer Michael Jack said in an interview Tuesday.

Total costs associated with workplace injuries and illnesses — including direct hours lost, rehabilitation and Workers Compensation Board claim administration fees — amounted to $16.4 million in 2022, an increase of 18 per cent over the previous year, according to the report.

More than half of time-loss injuries (55 per cent) were listed as sprains or strains, most commonly caused by falls, slips or trips, and overexertion, according to the report.

Claims related to COVID-19 accounted for nearly one in five (19 per cent) of time-loss claims in 2022, the report said.

Reduced stigma around mental health may also be contributing to an increased willingness among workers to file claims related to psychological illness and injuries, Jack said, although he added that some departments are seeing an uptick in physical and mental stress.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and Winnipeg Transit saw the biggest increases in the rate of time-loss injuries.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase … of incidents of physical violence," said Jack, including incidents that resulted in physical injury as well as "trauma-related injuries you'd expect [from] being involved in a violent confrontation."

Last year, the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents bus drivers in Winnipeg, called on all levels of government to fund a transit security force to monitor and patrol buses and bus stops, saying drivers have faced an increasing number of physical assaults.

Earlier this year, the city set aside $5 million in its budget for a new transit security team to patrol Winnipeg Transit routes experiencing the highest rates of violent incidents. Mayor Scott Gillingham has committed to having those officers in place by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the president of the union representing the city's firefighters said they're also seeing more violence in their work.

"We've certainly seen a vast uptick in violence on calls, the use of opioids and meth, very unpredictable calls," said Tom Bilous, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

He expressed concern over the increase in workers compensation claims.

"That's a big jump," Bilous said in an interview.

He also noted an increase in mental health calls, particularly since the pandemic.

"This is not a heart attack. This is somebody who needs serious resources and some time spent with them, and I think it has taken a toll on our staff."

The increased mental strain can also contribute to higher rates of physical injury, he said.

"You're exhausted, you're fatigued, you make poor decisions," Bilous said.

Part of the answer is for the city to hire more staff, he said.

Jack said the city has made some changes recently which he expects will bring the number of workplace injuries and illnesses down.

The fire-paramedic service launched a behavioural health unit, staffed by a behavioural health nurse and clinical psychologist, as well as a peer-support team.

They have also adjusted protocols around how crews set up at a scene where they may feel threatened.

"It's helpful to note that we are noticing a slight drop in the reported incidences of physical violence in the workplace, according to our most recent data anyway, even though there's an increase in call volume," Jack said.

As well, the city has become Safe Work certified — a provincial standard that aims to make workplaces safer by offering financial incentives to workplaces that take steps to prevent injuries.

The city's executive policy committee will consider the report at its next meeting on June 12.