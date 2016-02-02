Councillors call for audit after allegations of waste in Winnipeg's traffic signal infrastructure

Winnipeg city councillors want an audit of allegations of waste and mismanagement in the city's traffic department, after an independent investigation suggested traffic signals have been repeatedly moved and replaced unnecessarily.

On Wednesday, city council's Riel community committee passed a motion calling on the city auditor to look into allegations "of potential waste and mismanagement surrounding intersection signal infrastructure."

The motion from St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard comes after an investigation by a Winnipeg researcher who spent years studying provincial traffic laws and safety manuals. Christian Sweryda has been a frequent critic of the city's traffic infrastructure, such as photo radar enforcement.

"This came to light because of incredible work and the amount of time that Mr. Sweryda has put into this and his encyclopedic knowledge of the Highway Traffic Act and various traffic control manuals," said Allard, who chairs the city's public works committee.

The information coming out of Sweryda's research has been the focus of a series of articles published in the past week by the Winnipeg Free Press. CBC News has not independently reviewed the research.

Using Google Street View images of intersections throughout the city, going back as far as 2007, Sweryda tracked changes to intersection infrastructure, according to the Free Press.

The research shows a systemic pattern of infrastructure work done without apparent reason, including lights being replaced before their end of life or being moved to a new location, only to be moved back to their original location within a few years.

"I think many members of the public and council are concerned about the possible implications of Mr. Sweryda's work, based on much visible evidence of signals being moved from Point A to Point B and then back to Point A," Allard said during the Riel committee's meeting on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Free Press series includes an interview with retired anti-corruption lawyer Kevin Gillese, who suggested the research shows "a pattern of incompetence or corruption, or perhaps both."

Allard said the city needs to adopt a standard when it comes to the installation and maintenance of traffic signals.

His motion passed unanimously at the committee, with support from chair Coun. Brain Mayes (St. Vital) and Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).

After the vote, Allard said he plans plans to ask for a suspension of normal rules at Thursday's city council meeting to allow councillors to debate the motion immediately, rather than having it go through lower committees.

Caution urged

Before the vote on Wednesday, however, Mayes urged caution about jumping to conclusions.

There may be explanations for the infrastructure changes that an audit may uncover, such as light standards being damaged by vehicles, he said.

"We don't have the Google Earth of the standard being knocked down and replaced a foot across [from where it was]," he said.

"We know we added in all those countdown crosswalks. I'm proud of it — good public policy. That could have resulted in some of these changes."

Mayes said he and some members of the public service had been offered a chance to view a presentation of Sweryda's research, but "under conditions that we weren't going to agree to."

He pushed back against the allegations of widespread corruption or incompetence in the city's traffic department, saying he has good relationships with people there, including transportation division manager David Patman.

"One fundamental human right is you're presumed innocent until proven guilty, so let's give our staff a chance to respond to the presentation."

Allard said he had seen the presentation, and many of the themes matched the findings of a 2010 audit of the city's traffic system, which found the traffic signals branch had established few performance indicators with which to evaluate its work.

Work had already begun in response to Sweryda's report, Allard said.

The city's infrastructure and public works committee passed a motion in January, calling on the public service to come up with a proposed standard for the placement and number of light displays, and to ask the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to request a national guideline for municipalities on traffic signals.

Allard said he had worked with Sweryda on a number of issues in the past that had led to City of Winnipeg policy changes, such as lengthening amber light times on high-speed roads and installing low-mounted crosswalk signals that are more easily visible to drivers.