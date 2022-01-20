Parking ban coming as Winnipeg crews work to clear streets after snow dump

Winnipeg crews are still working to clear streets after much of the southern half of the province was blanketed in snow earlier this week.

In Winnipeg, residential street plowing will start in some areas on Thursday evening, when a residential parking ban takes effect at 7 p.m.

Plowing is expected to continue until 7 a.m. Sunday, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

Parking on residential streets won't be allowed while they're scheduled to be cleared, so residents are asked to check which snow zone they're in before plowing starts and find other parking arrangements.

Snow clearing will take place in 12-hour blocks until Sunday morning, the city says.

You can find your snow zone with the address lookup tool, by using the Know Your Zone app or by contacting 311.

Here's the parking ban schedule for the next four days:

7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: Zones D, I, O, S, U, V.

Zones D, I, O, S, U, V. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: Zones E, G, J, L, P, R.

Zones E, G, J, L, P, R. 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday: Zones B, F, H, K, M, N, Q, T.

Zones B, F, H, K, M, N, Q, T. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: Zone A.

Zone A. 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday: Zone C.

The city says that any streets not cleared as scheduled will be plowed after the operation is completed citywide. You can also contact 311 following the residential plowing period to report a missed street.

Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban could be ticketed $200, and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed or has already been cleared.

Winnipeggers can call 311 for help finding their towed vehicle.