Some Winnipeg indoor pools, fitness centres reopening Monday

Some City of Winnipeg indoor pools and fitness centres will reopen and resume offering limited programming as of next Monday.

Current provincial public health guidelines limit capacity at all indoor pools and fitness centres to 25 per cent of maximum.

Lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes, public swimming and aquatic sports groups activities will be allowed at pools, the city said in a news release.

Starting July 12, these facilities will be open:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre.

Freight House Recreation Centre.

Pan Am.

Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre.

St. James Assiniboia Centennial.

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

People are encouraged to book a time before arriving. Blocks of time will be offered weekly, and reservations can be made up to 10 p.m. the day before online at the city's LeisureOnline website. Residents can call 311 for registration assistance and can also register on-site for available blocks, the city says.

Time blocks for the next week will become available every Thursday.

Pools and fitness areas will be closed between time blocks to allow for cleaning, and to give people enough time to change and leave before the next scheduled block.

Space in the change rooms will be limited, so people are asked to come dressed to swim and exercise.

City pools closed down on May 8, in response to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Some Winnipeg outdoor pools reopened at the end of June.