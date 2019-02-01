City of Winnipeg struggles with backlog of residents calling about lack of water

A few days of bone-chilling cold has resulted in a record number of service requests to the City of Winnipeg from residents without water.

It's meant a backlog as crews struggle to work through the high volume of calls to the city's 311 line. There were 539 no- water calls from Jan. 29-31.

For the most part, the problem hasn't been in the underground water line from the streets. The city says 394 of the calls were identified as frozen pipes in residences.

Tim Shanks, the city's manager of water services, said the backlog should be cleared up by this weekend as crews catch up and somewhat milder temperatures prevail.

"The good news is these backlogs should disappear pretty quickly, but unfortunately there are customers experiencing problems with their internal plumbing," Shanks told reporters Friday.

Shanks says residents can do their part to ease the demand for service by calling 311 if they successfully get their pipes unfrozen and the water flowing again.

Winnipeg water services manager Tim Shanks says conditions are not like 2013-14 when thousands of underground pipes froze during a record cold winter. (John Einarson CBC)

The city received 281 calls for no water on Jan. 30, smashing a previous record set on Dec. 31, 2017, when the city received 123 calls. The city didn't start tracking call totals until 2014-2015.

The frozen pipe problem this year is nothing like the dramatic battle city crews fought in the winter of 2013-14. That year the region faced the coldest winter in more than a century and the issue was pipes freezing under lawns and streets as the frost drove down to record levels.

"In 2013-14 we had an extraordinarily deep frost, in places down to nine feet (2.74 metres). This year we are not seeing that at all. We are in the range of three to six feet (.91 to 1.82 metres)," Shanks said.

Shanks says frost can go deeper with dry soil conditions and although Winnipeg had a lack of moisture in the summer, more rain in the fall improved things below ground.

As of Friday morning, the city had 226 addresses left to attend.