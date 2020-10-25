City seeks collection agency to recoup $5.7M in unpaid parking tickets, permits
The City of Winnipeg is owed nearly $6 million in unpaid parking tickets, according to a city report seeking proposals for collection agencies to work with the city's parking authority.
City of Winnipeg's request for proposals set to close Nov. 13
There are more than 58,400 unpaid penalties, some of which are more than four years old, municipal data shows.
Those citations add up to more than $5.7 million.
The city is looking to hire a collection agency to get that money, according to a request for proposals, which is set to close for submissions on Nov. 13.
The winning contractor will collect from people with unpaid parking fines, by-law penalties, unpaid permits, invoices and other administration fees.
