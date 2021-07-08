Recruitment committee finds new top civil servant for City of Winnipeg

There will soon be a new top bureaucrat at Winnipeg city hall after a multi-year search, if councillors approve.

A recruitment committee that includes Mayor Brian Bowman and three city councillors has recommended deputy chief administrative officer Michael Jack as the City of Winnipeg's new chief administrative officer, says a news release from the mayor's office.

A motion has been put forward to the city's executive policy committee, which is meeting on July 14.

If approved, the recommendation will move to council on July 22. Assuming council passes that motion, Jack will take over the position the following day.

Jack has more than 20 years of experience working in Winnipeg's public service and has served on numerous boards, the news release says.

The recruitment committee has been searching for a new chief administrative officer since March 2019, after Doug McNeil retired from the position. The search was delayed while council worked through a multi-year balanced budget process for the first time, then dealt with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after.

The job has been filled by Mike Ruta while the committee looked for a replacement.

Along with Bowman, the recruitment committee includes councillors Ross Eadie (Mynarski), Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) and Matt Allard (St. Boniface).

