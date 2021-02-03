Winnipeg library workers to open all branches March 1 for contactless pickup
The City of Winnipeg is recalling 77 more employees and reopening all library branches on March 1 for contactless pickup and returns.
Hours of operation will also be expanded
All branch locations, with the exception of the Cornish Library, which is being renovated, will be staffed to serve Winnipeggers, says a news release issued by the city on Wednesday.
In addition, hours of operations at the branches will be extended beginning March 1, varying by location. Currently, 10 library branches are only open about four hours a day.
This announcement comes after the city recalled 91 employees last week in response to complaints about long waits.
In total, about 600 City of Winnipeg employees were laid off because of COVID-19.
So far, 168 employees have been recalled.
