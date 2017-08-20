Winnipeg registration for swimming, other activities back on at noon after morning technical difficulties

Many parents in Winnipeg were glued to their computers on Tuesday morning, poised to sign their children up for swimming and skating lessons, when the city's registration website was knocked out of service for several hours.

The City of Winnipeg opened registration for courses in its Fall Leisure Guide programs at 8 a.m., but within minutes, people took to social media to say the website was crashing and they were unable to register for any activities, even after refreshing the page multiple times.

Jane Mychasiw was poised to sign her 11-year-old son up for swimming lessons when the site crashed.

"It's frustrating. I don't know if there's any other word than superbly frustrating," she said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the city's Twitter page said Leisure Guide registration had been suspended to allow time to work through technical difficulties.

Registration is now open for Fall Leisure Guide activities, including swimming lessons and skating lessons. Register now! Visit: <a href="https://t.co/Za8qZmCQ35">https://t.co/Za8qZmCQ35</a> <a href="https://t.co/IeZRIMOBbo">pic.twitter.com/IeZRIMOBbo</a> —@cityofwinnipeg

The city said in a news release later in the morning that registration will start again at noon.

"Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen technical issue with our third-party vendor affecting clients throughout Canada, many users were not able to access the online registration system. It was incredibly unfortunate timing, as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration, and was out of our control," the release said.

However, some parents say the registration process is often challenging, not just this year.

In the last eight years of signing up for city programs, Mychasiw has had difficulties at least half of the time, she said.

"Last time I tried registering, I got kicked out of the system and by the time I got back in … all of my classes that I wanted were full, so we couldn't make it work," Mychasiw said.

Single parent Sherri Vokey said this has been a bad year for Leisure Guide registration.

"It's been years of a really mixed bag of success, let's put it that way, but this morning was the worst for sure," she said.

"I've had to take time off work in the past just to attend to this registration process because it is always, always guaranteed to be a gong show."

In recent years, the City of Winnipeg separated the registration days for swimming and skating from other activities because it lessened the traffic on the registration website. This week that didn't happen.

Mychafiw hopes registration is staggered again in the future.

The city said people can also register for activities by calling 311 or in person at a number of locations.

On Tuesday only, between noon and 3 p.m., people can register at the Seven Oaks Pool at 444 Adsum Dr.

In-person registration is also available at 395 Main St., Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at any City of Winnipeg indoor pool (except Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex and St. James Civic Centre) during operating hours.

Service in French is also available at 395 Main St., Bonivital Pool and Margaret Grant Pool.

