City of Winnipeg's slimmed-down fall Leisure Guide available on Sept. 15

The City of Winnipeg's fall Leisure Guide will be available as of Sept. 15 — albeit with fewer programs than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced in a news release.

Registration opens for Winnipeg residents on Sept. 22, and for non-residents on Sept. 24. To register, people can call 311, or register online at leisureONLINE, the city said.

In-person registration is available as well, the city said.

People can register in person at all indoor pools during their regular operating hours, or at the city's community services department, located at 395 Main Street, from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone registering in person is asked not to arrive at the beginning of a swim or fitness block, in order to reduce group sizes and queueing at the facilities, the city said in its release.

The city is also reminding people that they are required to wear a face mask in all municipal facilities, and must follow physical distancing.

Information on swim and fitness block start times can be found on leisureONLINE.

Equipment loans resume

Winnipeggers can once again rent various sports equipment, games and picnic sets from the city, as equipment loans have resumed.

Only equipment that has a hard surface and can be disinfected is available for rental, though, the city said, adding that equipment will be disinfected after each use.

Curbside pick-up will be arranged for all equipment orders, and contactless payment can be made via credit card by calling 311, the city said in its release.

Some arenas reopening

Some sports arenas that had closed due to COVID-19 will be back up and running as of Sept. 21, the city said:

Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.

Billy Mosienko Arena, near Inkster Industrial Park.

Century Arena, near Linden Woods.

Charlie Gardiner Arena, near Dufferin Industrial Park.

Terry Sawchuk Arena, near Munroe East.

More information about other arena reopenings will be given in the weeks to come, the city said.

In its release, the city listed 10 COVID-19 protocols these arenas have initiated to make sure employees and the public stay safe.

They include screening before entering arenas, and wearing a face mask once inside unless engaged in physical activity. There is less spectator capacity to ensure physical distancing, there is signage and floor markings to help with traffic, and a 15-minute gap between games and lessons has been established to reduce the possibility of congregations.

Access to change rooms and lockers will be limited and spaced out to follow physical distancing, and showers will be closed to the public.

Hand sanitizer is available at all arenas and separate entrances and exits will be used where possible. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from entering the arena.

Organized sports leagues are responsible for ensuring their players follow health and safety guidelines while playing, the city said.