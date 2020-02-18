Union says city wasting money delaying garbage pick-up pilot project

It's back to the bargaining table for the city and the union that represents its employees on a pilot project to pick up garbage at multi-family buildings.

That is, if city council gives the go-ahead at a meeting next week.

The city and the Canadian Union of Public Employees began negotiations in 2018 to launch a pilot project to bring a portion of garbage collection from condominium and apartment buildings 'in-house.'

The city is still awaiting delivery of four garbage trucks it ordered nearly two years ago and has already expanded a garage to hold the vehicles.

The city has declined requests by CBC News to provide the cost of the trucks.

The head of CUPE Local 500 said those costs and two years without a deal are wasting public money and CUPE can make the numbers work if it gets the job.

Settlement with CUPE

The city was required to follow through with the project following a settlement with CUPE after a grievance the union filed over the privatization of waste collection across Winnipeg.

A major condition of the pilot going forward was it must cost no more than the same service provided by private companies.

According to a report in front of the city's executive policy committee (EPC) on Tuesday, the project would cost the city an extra $656,000 for two years and roughly $500,000 in start-up costs for CUPE to do the work.

On Tuesday, CUPE 500 president Gord Delbridge told EPC members the union has found at least $500,000 in savings from what city staff says the project will cost.

He said the city has earmarked 40 per cent of the overall budget for supervisory staff and estimated fuel costs much higher than they should.

CUPE Local 500's Gord Delbridge said the city's costs to do the pilot project are inflated and delays are "putting taxpayers on the hook." (Warren Kay CBC )

Delbridge said the delays are "putting taxpayers on the hook."

"We have already invested into purchasing the fleet. Investments into the building," Delbridge said. "The amount of work that we've put into together just in terms of rolling out this project."

Trucks ordered in July 2018

The head of the city's water and waste department, Moria Geer, told EPC the four garbage trucks had been ordered in July 2018, as it took a long time to "fleet up."

Geer said the vehicles could be sold or used as part of a contract with a private company for the delivery of waste pickup at a later date; something she says could be done with minimal cost to the city.

Geer said her department has the budgetary authority to make such purchases. She told the committee approximately $100,000 had been spent in startup costs has been spent so far.

Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters after the EPC meeting that it was critical the pilot project meet an expectation of being no more expensive than a private sector contract to do the same work, but acknowledged there were still questions that need to be answered.

"I'd like to get data and not just make an ideological decision and that's why when I hear CUPE saying they can do it cheaper, I'd like to scrutinize those dollars and scrutinize those claims," Bowman said.

The pilot project negotiations come at a time when there is also a budget recommendation from the water and waste department to cancel waste collection from all multi-family buildings across the city.

Bowman declined to answer if the two were at odds with each other, saying no decisions about the budget, which is due in preliminary form on March 6 as no decisions had been made yet.