Natural gas line hit during demolition of fire-damaged Winnipeg house

A number of homes had to be evacuated on Sunday morning after crews working to demolish a severely fire-damaged house hit a natural gas line.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a vacant house on Salter Street in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood, a spokesperson from the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

When crews arrived, they began battling a well-involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the home.

They used an aerial ladder and hose streams and declared the fire under control at 4:21 a.m., the release says.

Occupants of a neighbouring home were evacuated as a precaution because of heavy smoke conditions.

No injuries were reported.

The building sustained extensive structural damage and was partially collapsed.

Later this morning, a contractor working to demolish the house ruptured a natural gas line, causing gas to vent into the atmosphere.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the gas leak, and as a precaution, evacuated nearby homes until the leak was stopped.

