Natural gas line hit during demolition of fire-damaged Winnipeg house
Fire Sunday morning caused extensive damage to home, which prompted the demolition
A number of homes had to be evacuated on Sunday morning after crews working to demolish a severely fire-damaged house hit a natural gas line.
Just before 3 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a vacant house on Salter Street in Winnipeg's William Whyte neighbourhood, a spokesperson from the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.
When crews arrived, they began battling a well-involved fire with heavy smoke coming from the home.
They used an aerial ladder and hose streams and declared the fire under control at 4:21 a.m., the release says.
Occupants of a neighbouring home were evacuated as a precaution because of heavy smoke conditions.
No injuries were reported.
The building sustained extensive structural damage and was partially collapsed.
Later this morning, a contractor working to demolish the house ruptured a natural gas line, causing gas to vent into the atmosphere.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the gas leak, and as a precaution, evacuated nearby homes until the leak was stopped.
