City of Winnipeg lifting nearly month-long fire ban

Get your firewood ready, Winnipeg — the city is lifting its fire ban as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but gusty conditions might mean you still have to hold off on a backyard fire for a bit.

The city imposed a wide range of restrictions nearly a month ago due to extreme fire danger. They included a ban on all open fires, fireworks and even some barbecues.

When the ban ends at 6 p.m., Winnipeggers can use their fire pits, if conditions permit, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

Fires are still prohibited if wind speeds are greater than 25 kilometres per hour, as they are Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will resume issuing permits for open-air fires and fireworks on Thursday.

Although the fire ban is being lifted, the city still urges residents to be use caution to prevent wildland and grass fires, as the fire risk remains high in parts of the province in spite of recent rain.

Burning yard waste, garbage or scrap material within city limits is prohibited and can result in a fine, the city says.

The city also reminds smokers to avoid dumping butts or ashes into any sort of vegetation, in planter pots or out vehicle windows.

Home and business owners should ensure brush, leaves, grass and debris are cleared, especially when conditions are dry.

Visit the city's website for more tips on how to prevent wildfires.