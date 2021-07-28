Fire ban extended in City of Winnipeg as dry, hot weather continues

The City of Winnipeg is extending its fire ban for another two weeks due to the extreme fire danger.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is extending the previously-declared fire ban until Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., the organization said in a news release on Wednesday.

Existing permits are suspended, and no new permits will be issued for the duration of the fire ban, the release says.

The ban means Winnipeggers cannot engage in the following activities, even if a permit has previously been issued:

Open fires.

Backyard fire pits.

Fireworks.

Fire pits in parks.

The use of solid fuel-burning appliances, including charcoal and wood-burning barbecues.

Propane and gas barbecues and fire tables are allowed, but should be used with caution, the fire-paramedic service says. More information on the bans can be found on the city's website.

Anyone who breaks these orders could face a $500 fine under the Neighbourhood Liveability Bylaw.

Anyone who sees a fire should call 911 but to report restricted activities during a fire ban, Winnipeggers are asked to contact 311.

The fire ban comes as hundreds of wildfires rage across the province, including a number that have forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate.

Meanwhile, a number of rural municipalities have declared agricultural states of emergency over dry conditions, and on Tuesday, the City of Morden announced it's experiencing an extreme drought and is restricting water usage.