City of Winnipeg wants province to expand list of essential jobs to prevent strike disruptions

The City of Winnipeg wants to expand the number of jobs deemed to be essential services.

Provincial legislation prevents some city workers, like police, from going on strike.

Now a new report calls as many as a dozen new categories, including water and waste and fire paramedic 911 operators, to be added to the list.

Last fall, city workers with CUPE Local 500 came within hours of a strike. The union and the city hadn't come up with an essential services agreement, which would have specified which staff would keep working.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says he wants to make sure services like water and waste and 911 operators aren't disrupted.

"I don't think that those services should be exposed to the vulnerabilities and the potential changes when collective bargaining takes place," he said.

"So I think those services, I really want to see them legislated."

The president of the largest union representing city workers says he's willing to listen to the city, but warned the city not to go too far.

"If their intent is to impede on our bargaining rights, I would suggest that they proceed cautiously with that, as there's been Supreme Court rulings in the past," he said.

Executive policy committee will vote next week on a city proposal to ask the provincial government to amend the essential services legislation.