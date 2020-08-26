Winnipeg cancels giveaway weekend to slow COVID-19 spread

Winnipeggers with unwanted couches or blenders hoping to get rid of them by leaving them on the curb will have to wait for another year.

The City of Winnipeg announced on its website the upcoming giveaway weekend on Sept. 12 and 13 has been cancelled to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The province announced 25 new cases of disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including nine in Winnipeg. Manitoba currently is leading the country in per capita active COVID-19 cases.

There are 408 active cases in the province, including 100 in Winnipeg.

