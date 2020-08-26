Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg cancels giveaway weekend to slow COVID-19 spread
Winnipeg cancels giveaway weekend to slow COVID-19 spread

Winnipeggers with unwanted couches or blenders hoping to get rid of them by leaving them on the curb will have to wait for another year.

Giveaway weekend had been set for Sept. 12 and 13

Winnipeggers can normally put unwanted items out on their curbs for others who might want them. This fall, though, the city is cancelling giveaway weekend. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The City of Winnipeg announced on its website the upcoming giveaway weekend on Sept. 12 and 13 has been cancelled to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The province announced 25 new cases of disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including nine in Winnipeg. Manitoba currently is leading the country in per capita active COVID-19 cases.

There are 408 active cases in the province, including 100 in Winnipeg.

