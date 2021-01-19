'Quite wrong' that Winnipeg city hall gym open while others closed during lockdown: councillor

The same day Manitobans learned they'll likely not be going back to the gym this month as the province loosens some pandemic restrictions, a Winnipeg councillor tweeted that the gym at city hall has been open throughout the months-long lockdown.

The Body @ Work Wellness Centre inside city hall has a maximum capacity of seven people, and city employees are asked to wear masks inside, said Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona).

"The fact that we still have the ability as the City of Winnipeg to work out is quite, quite wrong," Nason told CBC News.

"My [New Years] resolution was to get back to the gym. I have my gym shoes here, but I have yet to darken the doors of that location until the public is also able to get back and get fit."

City hall isn't breaking public health orders, nor was it given express permission to stay open, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Our public health orders don't apply to any levels of government, so they don't apply to federal, provincial or municipal governments," he said.

That doesn't sit well with Nason, nor with personal trainers and gym owners in the city, especially because the province hasn't indicated gyms will be allowed to reopen as it gradually loosens pandemic restrictions.

"For me, it's shocking," said Helen Salako, a personal trainer at Featbody in Winnipeg.

"I watch the news every day waiting for the restrictions to be lifted and it's a betrayal that other things like personal trainers' studios have to be closed because the city's fitness studio, theirs is open."

Salako said before the lockdown took place, she was working one-on-one with clients, each of whom was wearing a mask and keeping their distance.

Across town at Riot Cycle in South Osborne, owner Craig Larkins says the move by city hall is "ridiculous," considering he's had to be closed for two months.

Craig Larkins at Riot Cycle isn't happy the gym at city hall has been allowed to stay open. He wants all fitness centres to be allowed to reopen, arguing the onset of colder weather will begin to affect people's physical fitness. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

"There should be no exceptions, and what is the exception? That it's city hall? That it's a government building? Well, that's not really fair. That's kind of a double standard here," he said.

Nason wants the city to shut down gyms for everyone but first responders, who need to be physically fit for their jobs, for as long as public health officials deem it necessary to keep them closed.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for response.

Exercise essential

Salako and Larkins are calling for gyms and personal training studios to be allowed to open.

"It's causing more harm to people if they're not exercising, so I think they should just open up and and put in restrictions," Salako says.

Larkins worries people will be less physically fit with the cold weather setting in, and hopes gyms and fitness centres will be allowed to reopen.

"A lot of people have expressed that gyms need to be opened for that mental health factor. It's not about just opening up a business again anymore. It's about helping people get through these tough times," he said.

Larkins also questions if gyms are proven to be places where virus transmission takes place, citing evidence that recreation and recreation centres were low on the list of sources of COVID-19 spread.

Both say they've taken precautions to ensure everyone at their facilities are safe, and are willing to go further if it means they can open.

"I'll even open at 25 per cent capacity as long as there's a space for people to go and feel good again," Larkins said.

But Roussin hinted there aren't plans to reopen fitness centres right now.

"We constantly hear from Manitobans, from businesses about how safe their operation is, and I certainly don't doubt their efforts and the protocols they have," he said.

"It's just that where were we in October and November? Everyone was doing their best, everyone was committed, but despite that, we saw that dramatic climb in our numbers."