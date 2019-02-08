City of Winnipeg sues snowplow company it hired for crashing into bus

The City of Winnipeg is suing a snowplow driver for allegedly driving his front-end loader into a Winnipeg Transit bus two years ago.

The city alleges the driver and his employer, Bayview Construction, which was contracted by the city to remove snow that year, were negligent in their duties when the crash occurred on Dec. 31, according to a statement of claim filed with the Court of King's Bench two years later on Dec. 30.

A statement of defence hasn't been filed and the allegations haven't been proven in court.

The driver was clearing snow in the southbound lanes of Waverley Street at John Angus Drive when the crash happened, the court filing says.

A Winnipeg Transit bus was travelling northbound on Waverley Street and signalled to turn left on to John Angus Drive when the light was green.

The city alleges that while the bus driver was turning, the snowplow driver began reversing "suddenly and without warning" into the intersection, hitting the driver's side of the bus.

The city alleges the snowplow operator violated the Highway Traffic Act by unlawfully reversing through an intersection on Waverley Street, and operating the loader at a high rate of speed, without yielding to the bus.

It's not clear if the driver or any passengers were injured in the crash.

The company had the duty to provide competent, suitably qualified workers, and to ensure they performed their duties with "reasonable skill and care, and in a good, safe and workman-like manner," the statement of claim said.

The city is seeking more than $18,000 in damages to the bus from the company and driver, as well as court costs.

CBC News requested a response from Bayview Construction on Wednesday morning but didn't immediately receive a response.

The City of Winnipeg had no further comment as the case is before the courts.

Snowplow damage claims

Private citizens have also made claims to the city to have property repaired after a city-contracted snowplow has come through.

In the last three years, there were 1,392 claims of property and vehicle damage due to snowplows totalling more than $253,000.

In the 2021-2022 winter season, there were 952 damage claims, most of which involved miscellaneous property.

Kalen Qually, a municipal communications officer, says the city hires companies to plow streets and sidewalks, but their contracts require the company take responsibility for their work and respond directly to claims for any damage they may have caused.

If the city determines a contractor worked in the location where damage occurred, the city's adjuster will forward the claim to the contractor to handle it.

Winnipeggers will be advised in writing when their claims have been forwarded to a contractor.