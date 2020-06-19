Winnipeg city hall reopens to some visitors Monday

City hall is reopening to the public on Monday as Winnipeg continues to ease some pandemic restrictions on its operations.

Registered delegates at council committees and people with meetings will be permitted to enter the council building on June 22, the city announced.

No more than 25 people will be allowed in the council building. While that is lower than the maximum capacity of 50 allowed by the province, the configuration of the council building makes larger gatherings impractical for the purposes of limiting the spread of COVID-19, emergency operations manager Jason Shaw said.

City hall's administration will also reopen Monday for people serving the city with legal papers, filing freedom-of-information requests and other services, including picking up regulatory orders and assessment appeals.

Weddings may also resume at city hall on Monday. They will be limited to 10 people in the administration building, 15 in the council building or 25 outdoors on city hall grounds.

The city archives on Myrtle Street will also reopen Monday, by appointment only.