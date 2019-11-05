Storm cleanup means no lit-up, real Christmas tree at city hall
The City of Winnipeg says it will not have a lit-up, real Christmas tree outside city hall this year because crews are too busy cleaning up from the Thanksgiving weekend storm.
Crews too busy to chop down, set up tree, spokesperson says
Winnipeg city hall may be a lot less festive this holiday season.
The city says it will not have a lit-up, real Christmas tree outside city hall this year.
A spokesperson said it's because forestry crews are still cleaning up debris from the Thanksgiving weekend storm, and don't have time to chop down a large spruce tree and set it up this year.
However, officials are looking at other options, said Ken Allen, a communications officer with the City of Winnipeg.
The decades-long tradition typically involves a homeowner donating a tree.
