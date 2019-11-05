Storm cleanup means no lit-up, real Christmas tree at city hall

Winnipeg city hall may be a lot less festive this holiday season.

The city says it will not have a lit-up, real Christmas tree outside city hall this year.

A spokesperson said it's because forestry crews are still cleaning up debris from the Thanksgiving weekend storm, and don't have time to chop down a large spruce tree and set it up this year.

However, officials are looking at other options, said Ken Allen, a communications officer with the City of Winnipeg.

The decades-long tradition typically involves a homeowner donating a tree.