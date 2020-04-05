City closes underground concourse, downtown skywalk amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crossing the street at Portage and Main just became an even bigger obstacle.

As of Friday evening, the city shut the doors to the entire downtown overhead walkway system, along with the underground concourse at Portage and Main until further notice as a health precaution due to COVID-19. To make it to the other side of the windy intersection, pedestrians will be required to locate the nearest above-ground crossing.

People voiced their opinions on social media over the weekend, with a common argument being everyone should be staying home anyway so the added restrictions at Portage and Main is a non-issue. Brent Bellamy, a senior design architect for Number Ten Architectural Group, couldn't disagree more.

